'Spiral: From The Book of Saw' Revolves Around a Killer Just as Heinous as Jigsaw

'Spiral: From The Book of Saw' Revolves Around a Killer Just as Heinous as JigsawBy Leila Kozma
Is it time for John Kramer (Tobin Bell) to return from his grave?
The self-appointed torturer of the masses has kept horror movie fans on the edge of their seats ever since the 2004 release of Saw. Known for his evil designs and petrifying game ideas, John's transformation from an average man to a hobbyist executioner made up the subject of most Saw movies.
With the release of Spiral just around the corner, we set out to investigate: is Jigsaw in the Saw reboot?
So, will we catch another glimpse of Jigsaw in 'Spiral?'
In case you need a refresher, John was diagnosed with colon cancer and a brain tumor in Saw II — and in Saw III he launched a desperate quest in search of the perfect candidate with an exceptionally dark mind who could maintain his legacy, and by the end of the movie, his life was over.
The last few scenes of Saw III capture how his neck was sliced up with a power saw.
Almost every movie in the franchise alludes to Jigsaw's character — portraying him either via retrospective storytelling, flashbacks, or voice clips — but these left some fans wanting to see more of the heinous character with a rare penchant for morality tales.
The new sequel will pay homage to Jigsaw's sinister legacy.
Written and produced by Chris Rock — yes, the actor and standup comedian who appeared in Top Five, The Longest Yard, and the like — Spiral is set to explore the perturbing endeavors of a truly wicked mastermind exactly like Jigsaw.
Although the plot details are firmly undercover, the creators did publish an official synopsis outlining the basic narrative trajectory.
"A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in SPIRAL, the terrifying new chapter from the book of SAW," reads the teaser.
"Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel Zeke Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past," goes the text cited by METRO.
As the newly-released trailer reveals, Spiral: From the Book of Saw will chronicle the heinous deeds of a mysterious killer on the hunt for select members of the police, leaving blood-red spiral-shaped graffitied across town in a bid to catch their attention. Neither the trailer nor the official synopsis mentions the most important detail — the identity of the devilish street art aficionado.
According to CinemaBlend, the title of the reboot might double as a clue hinting at the identity of the villain. As journalist Mike Reyes vouches, Spiral: from the Book of Saw has strong biblical connotations, arguing that the new movie might explore the heinous deeds committed by Jigsaw's disciples.
This could also provide an explanation for how the franchise is set up. As Mike prompts, each new movie could be dedicated to one of Jigsaw's followers.
According to Empire, the new movie might operate with a brand new storyline — which might not leave much space for Jigsaw. Is the Saw reboot going to take an esoteric turn, capturing Jigsaw's coming back to life? According to early predictions, it might, but it's unlikely.
Spiral: From The Book of Saw is scheduled to be released on May 15, 2020.
