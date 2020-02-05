We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Twisted Pictures

'Spiral: From The Book of Saw' Revolves Around a Killer Just as Heinous as Jigsaw

By

Is it time for John Kramer (Tobin Bell) to return from his grave? 

The self-appointed torturer of the masses has kept horror movie fans on the edge of their seats ever since the 2004 release of Saw. Known for his evil designs and petrifying game ideas, John's transformation from an average man to a hobbyist executioner made up the subject of most Saw movies. 

With the release of Spiral just around the corner, we set out to investigate: is Jigsaw in the Saw reboot?  