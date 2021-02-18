Terry Rasmussen Had at Least Six Identities — What Happened to Him?By Chrissy Bobic
Feb. 18 2021, Published 12:17 p.m. ET
Although it took decades for Terry Rasmussen to be convicted in 2003 of just one of the crimes he was alleged to have committed during his life, The Chameleon Killer on Discovery Plus chronicles the murders authorities long suspected him of. And, although his actual name eventually came to light, Rasmussen went by several different monikers, earning him the nickname the "Chameleon Killer" and garnering him national attention in the worst way possible.
Where is the "Chameleon Killer" Terry Rasmussen now?
In 2003, Rasmussen was convicted of murdering his then-girlfriend Eunsoon Jun. He was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. He died of natural causes in prison in December 2010, but that didn't stop authorities from trying to properly link him to cold case murders that many had suspected Rasmussen was guilty of committing during his lifetime.
Back in 1985, a barrel containing the remains of a woman and child was found near Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown, N.H. At the time, Rasmussen wasn't suspected of their murders and the woman and child were unidentified. Then, in 2000, a second barrel was found not far from where the first had been located, which contained the remains of two more children, one of whom was later identified as Rasmussen's daughter through DNA.
The victims, dubbed the Allenstown Four, remained part of a cold case until 2016, after Rasmussen's death, when authorities linked Rasmussen to one of the children and began to piece together what they deemed as a serial killer's spree. Because he died before he could be convicted of the other murders and he had changed his name so much that any witnesses may have been unable to identify him, Rasmussen was never convicted of the other murders.
Can you help police identify "The Middle Child" in this New Hampshire murder case?— ABC News (@ABC) January 23, 2021
In 2000, the remains of an unidentified young girl was found in Allenstown, NH. She is one of six known victims police have connected to Terry Rasmussen. #ABC2020 Friday https://t.co/y2uVKykfuh pic.twitter.com/dN0YOTiSNJ
What happened to Terry Rasmussen's "daughter"?
One of the hiccups in Rasmussen's alleged crimes involved a 5-year-old girl he had claimed was his daughter. Before he met Eunsoon Jun, whose murder he was convicted of, Rasmussen had lived in a trailer park in Scotts Valley, Calif. with a young girl he called Lisa, whom he eventually abandoned.
In 1989, Rasmussen was arrested for child abandonment, but when he was released on parole the following year, he fled the area and assumed yet another new identity. The young girl he had claimed was his daughter, however, was later revealed to be unrelated to him through DNA results. Instead, Lisa, whose real name was discovered to be Dawn Beaudin, was the daughter of a young woman who had gone missing from New Hampshire years previously when she had dated Rasmussen.
This put Rasmussen's whereabouts near Allenstown, where the original victims had been found in the two separate barrels. Today, "Lisa" remains out of the spotlight cast by the horrific crimes and allegations against Rasmussen. In 2017, however, she released a statement to authorities, which was shared with the public.
"I am so thankful to be reunited with my grandfather and cousins after all these years," she wrote. "I want to send out a heartfelt 'thank you' to all the organizations and tireless individuals who made this possible. As a victim in this incredulous story, I would like to ask that the media respects my privacy."
She added a plea for the public to focus their attention "toward the unidentified victims, and other potentially unknown victims" so their loved ones could gain some sort of closure.