Terry Rasmussen Had at Least Six Identities — What Happened to Him?

One of the hiccups in Rasmussen's alleged crimes involved a 5-year-old girl he had claimed was his daughter. Before he met Eunsoon Jun, whose murder he was convicted of, Rasmussen had lived in a trailer park in Scotts Valley, Calif. with a young girl he called Lisa, whom he eventually abandoned.

In 1989, Rasmussen was arrested for child abandonment, but when he was released on parole the following year, he fled the area and assumed yet another new identity. The young girl he had claimed was his daughter, however, was later revealed to be unrelated to him through DNA results. Instead, Lisa, whose real name was discovered to be Dawn Beaudin, was the daughter of a young woman who had gone missing from New Hampshire years previously when she had dated Rasmussen.

This put Rasmussen's whereabouts near Allenstown, where the original victims had been found in the two separate barrels. Today, "Lisa" remains out of the spotlight cast by the horrific crimes and allegations against Rasmussen. In 2017, however, she released a statement to authorities, which was shared with the public.

"I am so thankful to be reunited with my grandfather and cousins after all these years," she wrote. "I want to send out a heartfelt 'thank you' to all the organizations and tireless individuals who made this possible. As a victim in this incredulous story, I would like to ask that the media respects my privacy."

She added a plea for the public to focus their attention "toward the unidentified victims, and other potentially unknown victims" so their loved ones could gain some sort of closure.