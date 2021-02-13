Christopher Dorner Was Not Like the Cecil Hotel Serial Killers

2013 was a crazy year for Los Angeles, with complicated cases and conspiracies converging. In the first episode of Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel , the case of Christopher Dorner is mentioned, but not investigated in detail. The Cecil Hotel documentary investigates the Cecil Hotel’s long history of serial killers and unexplainable events in the lens of Elisa Lam’s 2013 disappearance in which she was later found in the hotel’s water tank.

While examining Elisa’s case, Christopher Dorner’s case could not go unmentioned. Christopher Dorner was a murderous ex-cop who went on a killing spree at the time of Elisa’s disappearance, and because the LAPD needed more resources to track down Christopher Dorner, some resources were pulled from looking for Elisa.

No other cops corroborated this, although the suspect’s father said that he had later told him that happened. However, this, along with other conflicts with LAPD authority due to racial inequity, led to Dorner’s firing. Dorner reportedly had a major sense of integrity and honesty. Experts believe that it was not his firing that led to his unraveling, but the assault on his integrity.

Even though Christopher Dorner wasn’t associated with the Cecil Hotel , his case is still significant because it prevented officers from finding Elisa sooner. Dorner was an ex-cop who built up rage towards the LAPD after being fired for “making false statements,” when he insisted that he had seen one of his LAPD colleagues kick a mentally ill suspect in the head.

Unlike Cecil Hotel serial killers, Christopher Dorner announced what he would be doing.

Dorner was not like other serial killers. He’s no Ted Bundy or Richard Ramirez, who famously stayed at the Cecil Hotel. He went on a killing spree targeting only LAPD officers and their families, which he announced in a 6,000 word manifesto on Facebook. In his manifesto, he claimed that racism in law enforcement had only gotten worse since the days of Rodney King, and he wanted vengeance.

Article continues below advertisement

8 years ago today San Bernardino County Sheriffs demolished and set fire to the mountain cabin where officer Christopher Dorner had holed up after his campaign of "asymmetric warfare" against the LAPD. There is still no definitive book, doc, or fictionalized version of the case. — J.D. Connor (@jdconnor) February 12, 2021 Source: Twitter

His first victims were Monica Quan, the daughter of the LAPD chief who represented Dorner in his trial, and her fiance, Keith Lawrence. After that, the LAPD dispatched protection to over 50 families. Not only was Dorner different in his objectives, he was also a trained law enforcement and naval officer, so he knew what he was doing.

Article continues below advertisement