'Stranger Things' Fans Theorize That Will's Painting Is for Mike (SPOILERS)

With the horrifying threat known as Vecna on the loose, it's tough for fans to discern what will happen in the end. Does anyone in "The Party" die? Will Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) get her powers back and save the world? You'll have to tune in to find out!

For now, let's discuss the biggest mystery that's stumping many fans: Will's painting. What is it? Who is it for? Keep reading for all the known details. Plus, stick around as we discuss a few fan theories!