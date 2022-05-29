Fans Are Curious Why Vecna Killed Chrissy in 'Stranger Things' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1.

A new season of Netflix's sci-fi show Stranger Things means a new villain is in store. Season 4 introduces Vecna, an almost-humanoid demon from the Upside Down with the ability to "curse" Hawkins residents, who almost immediately begins picking off students in Episode 1. One of those students is cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham, whose death sets the plot in motion.

However, some fans are confused why Chrissy was targeted by Vecna. Why did Vecna kill Chrissy? Here's what we know.