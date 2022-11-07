Here's When You'll Be Able to Play 'God of War: Ragnarok'

The long-awaited sequel to the PlayStation-exclusive God of War game is just about here, with players already scouring the internet for spoilers on some of the rumored boss fights and features in the new game. God of War: Ragnarok is easily one of the most anticipated games of the year, but can anyone get access to play the game early?

Since there are mere hours standing between players and this title, many are itching to dive back into Kratos and Atreus's story as soon as possible.