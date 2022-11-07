Here's When You'll Be Able to Play 'God of War: Ragnarok'
The long-awaited sequel to the PlayStation-exclusive God of War game is just about here, with players already scouring the internet for spoilers on some of the rumored boss fights and features in the new game. God of War: Ragnarok is easily one of the most anticipated games of the year, but can anyone get access to play the game early?
Since there are mere hours standing between players and this title, many are itching to dive back into Kratos and Atreus's story as soon as possible.
What time does 'God of War: Ragnarok' release?
Players who have preordered God of War: Ragnarok can already pre-download the game so it's ready before it releases on Nov. 9. If you try to open the title on your PlayStation before then, you'll receive a message telling you you cannot dive into the game just yet — so what time will Ragnarok be available to play?
The title will officially be up and running at midnight on Nov. 9, but as the title's release date is based on Eastern Standard Time, this means if you're on the West Coast, you can play a bit earlier.
Players will be able to start God of War: Ragnarok at exactly 12 a.m. EST on Nov. 9 – if you're unsure what time that is in your time zone, here's an easy breakdown:
- 5 a.m. BST (Nov. 9)
- 11 p.m. CST (Nov. 8)
- 10 p.m. MST (Nov. 8)
- 9 p.m. PST (Nov. 8)
- 8 p.m. AKST (Nov. 8)
- 7 p.m. HST (Nov. 8)
Is it possible to play 'God of War: Ragnarok' early?
Though some video games have started offering early access to the title as part of the pre-order deal, God of War: Ragnarok is not one of them — meaning you'll have to wait until the title officially launches before you'll be able to get access to it.
Basically, the only way to get "early" access to the game is to live in one of the time zones behind EST, as everyone else in the U.S. who is not on the East Coast will be able to play the game sometime in the evening of Nov. 8 — though no one will have access before anyone else.
There are some players out there who claim they've already seen the game and have started playing through it, but unless you have access to someone who has an early copy or you received one as a reviewer, there is not a way to play the game early.
God of War: Ragnarok will release for the PS4 and PS5 on Nov. 9.