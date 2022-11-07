The End of the World Is Coming in 'God of War: Ragnarok' — Get Caught up on the Story

After six years, the sequel to 2018's God of War is finally upon us. The first game was released on the PlayStation 4 as a soft reboot of the popular game series that follows Spartan God Kratos as he faces off against the pantheon of mythological Gods. Upon its release, God of War received critical acclaim and won several awards, including the Game of the Year award at the 2018 Game Awards event.

With God of War: Ragnarok coming out on PlayStation, it's time for a recap.