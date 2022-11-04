These Iconic Actors Are the Voices of Odin and Thor in 'God of War: Ragnarok'

The long-awaited sequel to the cinematic masterpiece that is God of War is about to hit consoles. God of War: Ragnarok is the next (and final) game in the long-running PlayStation video game franchise, and the game is easily one of the most-anticipated titles of the year.

With the new storyline that's already promised to be just as compelling as the first one, there are also some new voice actors tacked onto the project — with characters like Thor and Odin making an appearance.