The PSVR 2 Is Made for the PS5 — and the PS5 Only

We finally have a release date for the PSVR 2. After Sony announced its next generation VR headset, including upgraded specs made for the PlayStation 5, gamers were excited about what this meant for VR gaming, giving other VR consoles a bit of competition.

Though there's still time before the PSVR 2 launches, preorders open in mid-November, meaning you'll want to decide soon if you think it's worth the investment. But just how versatile will the new VR console be? Will it work with PC, or on the PS4?