There Are a Lot of Secret Trophies to Unlock Before the Platinum One in 'God of War: Rangarok'

Now that God of War: Ragnarok is finally out, players are already rushing through the game to get the answers to the questions they've been asking since the last game ended. Will Kratos die? Is Atreus actually Loki?

But like all good PlayStation exclusive games, in addition to the storyline, there are plenty of other secrets and treasures to uncover in the title, and a whole host of trophies to unlock. But how do you get the Platinum Trophy for God of War: Ragnarok? Here are the requirements.