Atreus May Really Be the God of Mischief in 'God of War: Ragnarok'

Anyone who has been cross-referencing the games with the Norse mythologies that inspired them have likely already noted that Atreus is not connected to the source material. In Greek mythology, Atreus was a king of Mycenae in the Peloponnese, who was eventually exiled from the land after murdering his half brother.

But in the God of War franchise, some are speculating that Atreus is actually Loki, the God of Mischief — but does this theory hold?