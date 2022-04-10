On the 20th Anniversary of 'Kingdom Hearts,' Square Enix Announces 'Kingdom Hearts 4'

For those unfamiliar with the Kingdom Hearts franchise, here's a quick rundown. The story follows three main characters, Sora, Donald Duck, and Goofy, as they travel through levels or "worlds" to battle the Heartless. Sora has a weapon known as a Keyblade, a cross between a key and a sword. The goal of the villains in the story is to unlock access to a place called Kingdom Hearts, which holds knowledge and power, using keys stolen from various Princesses.