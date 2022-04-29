As part of the legendary JRPG franchise, XVI takes place in the fantasy world of Valisthea, a land that subsists on mountains of magical crystals. The six kingdoms of Valisthea are deep in conflict over control of each other's "Mothercrystals." Amidst the chaos, Clive Rosfield seeks revenge against his enemies for the tragedy that befell his home nation of Rosaria.

The game was first announced during a Sony State of Play in 2020. Here's what we know about the game and its release date.