Does 'Final Fantasy XVI' Have a Release Date?By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Apr. 29 2022, Published 4:43 p.m. ET
As a highly anticipated title, Final Fantasy XVI has remained elusive for a few years now. Since the game's announcement in 2020, there has been little news about when the game's release date would be. In fact, the title has skipped several gaming events, such as the 2021 Tokyo Game Show, so that the dev team at Square Enix could continue polishing the game. While we're desperate to hear more about FFXVI, Square Enix finally provided an update in April 2022. Do we know when the game is coming out?
As part of the legendary JRPG franchise, XVI takes place in the fantasy world of Valisthea, a land that subsists on mountains of magical crystals. The six kingdoms of Valisthea are deep in conflict over control of each other's "Mothercrystals." Amidst the chaos, Clive Rosfield seeks revenge against his enemies for the tragedy that befell his home nation of Rosaria.
The game was first announced during a Sony State of Play in 2020. Here's what we know about the game and its release date.
When is the release date for 'Final Fantasy XVI'? It seems like it'll be sooner rather than later.
Since its announcement, news on Final Fantasy XVI has been noticeably light. While we got regular news updates on the game's basic development, no further trailers for the game were ever released. Like many productions, the game was also delayed by more than half a year thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as confirmed by producer Naoki Yoshida on Twitter. In that same announcement, Naoki also promised more news in the spring of 2022. Luckily, he's made good on that promise.
According to a Japanese Uniqlo magazine interview translated on Twitter, Final Fantasy XVI is nearly finished.
The translation reads: "We're in the final stages of development for the new numbered game in the series ... We aim to deliver a comprehensive game full of story and gameplay."
While there's no explicit word on a release date just yet, we can expect to hear substantial news about the game very soon.
Final Fantasy XVI will be a timed exclusive for the PlayStation 5.