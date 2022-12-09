Hideo Kojima's New Game Lists 'Death Stranding 2' as a Working Title, Because Why Not?

Now it's 2022, three years after the celebrated launch of Death Stranding. Hideo Kojima takes the stage at the Game Awards and presents a new trailer. The game, currently titled DS2, conceivably depicts events that take place after the first Death Stranding. Yet in typical Kojima fashion, we can't even confidently call this game "Death Stranding 2" — so is the title confirmed? Here's everything we know so far about the continuation of Death Stranding.

Spoiler alert! This article contains plot details for Death Stranding.