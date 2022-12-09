When Does 'Bayonetta Origins' Take Place? The New Game Follows a Young Cereza

After the controversial and divisive nature behind the ending to Bayonetta 3, it would seem that Cereza's story is (thankfully) not over. But the next game in the Bayonetta series looks to be very different than her previous action-packed adventures.

During the 2022 Game Awards ceremony, the team at PlatinumGames unveiled a brand new story set in the Bayonetta universe. Its full title — Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon — teases a very different tale for the titular witch.