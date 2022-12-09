Geoff Keighley Returns as the Host of the 2022 Game Awards
Though the award show is less than a decade old, the Game Awards has set a high standard for itself, bringing in multitudes of viewers who game on all platforms.
But who hosts the famed award show? Here's a breakdown of the show's hosts this year.
Sydnee Goodman hosts the Opening Act.
The first 30 minutes of the Game Awards, known as the Opening Act, is hosted by Sydnee Goodman. The 28-year-old producer works diligently with IGN as the host of The Daily Fix for years before leaving in April 2021 to pursue content creation on her own. Before that she did a stint at Buzzfeed, and in between she has managed a successful YouTube channel with more than 140,000 subscribers and a Twitch account.
Geoff Keighley continues as host of the Game Awards yet again.
Since the first Game Awards premiered in 2014, Canadian gaming journalist Geoff Keighley has been the host of the show, as well as its executive producer.
Geoff was part of the creation of the Game Awards, heralding from a long history in gaming journalism. He started his career when he founded the site GameSlice in 1996. From there, he's hosted multiple broadcast events in the gaming sphere, written for outlets like GameSpot, and so much more.
Since the award show's conception, Geoff says he has tried valiantly to listen to viewers' feedback, finding a "balance" in the content showcased each year. Despite his team's consistent work to prevent leaks and truly make the award show one worth watching, he admits it's still a high bar to hit every year — but every year they try to hit it.
“Even when we say nothing, people will create expectations of things that will be there,” Keighley told Digital Trends. “We know we’re only as good as the content that’s given to us by the game companies. Half of our show is made by them … Oftentimes there are games where we want to show something, but they’re not ready and there are lots of changes … We have great stuff. We’re pretty confident in our lineup. To each his or her own in terms of what you expect out of the show. I live in fear often that we’re not going to have enough for people.”