The Ending of 'Bayonetta 3' is Wild — Let's Break It Down (SPOILERS)

Viola is a playable character who comes to Bayonetta's dimension to warn her of the Singularity, who claimed the life of her dimension's Bayonetta. She proves her claims of being an Umbra Witch from another dimension to our protagonist, Jeanne, Enzo, and Rodin using Witch Time.

If you're not playing the game with subtitles, you probably missed the moment where Viola almost called Bayonetta "mum" — which, alone, is a dead giveaway to their familiar relationship.