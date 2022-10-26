Bayonetta and Jeanne Could Easily Be More Than Friends in the Games — Their Relationship Explained

They work together to fend off an army of Paradiso Angels that ambushed their clan. After the entire Umbran Clan is nearly overwhelmed, Jeanne makes one desperate act to protect her friend by sealing her away in crystal and fighting the Angels off on her own.

Several hundred years later, they reunite under mysterious circumstances. With Bayonetta having lost her memories and Jeanne having been brainwashed by the Angels, they begin dueling each other to the bitter end.