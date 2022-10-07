Hold Your Wahoos — the Internet Is Roasting Chris Pratt's Watered-Down Mario Voice

And considering Mario himself — who first appeared in 1981's Donkey Kong — has graced more than 200 video game titles, filling his shoes is no easy gig. But the controversial Chris Pratt gave us hope when he relayed in September 2021 that he was "working hard" on his Mario voice. Not only that, but he previously lent his voice to animated characters in 2020's Onward and 2014's The Lego Movie.

When the October 2022 voice reveal arrived, however, the hope almost unanimously fizzled.