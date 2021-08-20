Danny Devito Tweeted His Support for Strikers, and Was Unverified on Twitter

Over the course of his career, and especially in more recent years, Danny DeVito hasn't exactly kept his political opinions a secret. The actor and director was a vocal supporter of both of Bernie Sanders' runs for the presidency, and he's occasionally waded into political topics on Twitter . More recently, though, the actor's verified status, which is used in part as a status symbol on the platform, was removed and then reinstated.

Although the timing may seem suspicious — Danny was unverified on August 18 after sending the tweet out that same day — there's no hard evidence suggesting that the two events are connected. Twitter has yet to provide any concrete explanation for why the actor was unverified, and it's possible that it was nothing more than a technical error on the part of the platform.

The exact reason why Danny was briefly unverified is still unclear, but there has been speculation that he was unverified after tweeting his support for the Nabisco workers' strike, and calling for "humane working hours" and "fair pay." Danny confirmed that he had been unverified to More Perfect Union, and the advocacy group then tweeted out the suggestion that his status change was connected to his support for the strike.

Why are Nabisco workers striking?

Regardless of the reasons for Danny's sudden unverification, the story called attention to the striking Nabisco workers, who thus far have not been widely covered on a national level. Hundreds of workers recently stopped working for the snack food manufacturer after their parent company Mondelēz proposed changes that would have impacted their pay and healthcare policies.

The strike is happening at Nabisco facilities across the country, from Portland, Oregon to Richmond, Virginia. "This fight is about maintaining what we already have," Mike Burlingham, the vice president of BCTGM Local 364 in Portland said during an interview with TODAY Food. "During the pandemic, we all were putting in a lot of hours, demand was higher, people were at home, and the snack food industry did phenomenally well."

