Mario's Design for the 'Super Mario' Movie May Have Been Leaked Before Its Official Unveiling
Film adaptations of classic video games can really only go one of two ways. There's the Detective Pikachu way, where a beloved gaming franchise is brought to life with vivid detail and measured reverence to the source material with surprisingly entertaining results. More often than not, the other way ends with these films getting lambasted by critics and audiences as hollow imitations that fail to capture the original game's essence or charm. Which category will the Mario film fall under?
The film will be a collaboration between Nintendo and Illumination, the animated film studio behind the Despicable Me franchise. The cast features an almost-absurd collection of Hollywood stars playing classic characters, including Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, and Anya-Taylor Joy as Princess Peach.
The film was scheduled to be unveiled in more detail this October, but a potential leak may have already revealed Mario's design for the movie.
This 'Mario' movie leak may have unveiled the main character's appearance.
A world premiere trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie is currently scheduled to be released during a Nintendo Direct on Oct. 6. As of this writing, not much is known about the film.
But a day before the official unveiling, a purported leak began to circulate that just might be Mario's official design for the movie. It first appeared on a Discord server run by ConnorEatsPants, a popular Twitch streamer, before making the rounds on Twitter.
The design comes from a supposed employee of McDonald's, who was allegedly given an infographic on upcoming promotions at the fast food chain. It shows what appears to be movie Mario in his iconic jumping pose, complete with detailed overalls with a facial design that's akin to an upgraded version of his classic cartoony look.
This information should be taken with a grain of salt.
Despite fan reaction to the initial casting, the reaction to his new look has been rather uneventful. Many are OK with his appearance and are looking forward to seeing it in a full trailer. Some skeptics find the design to be a little off in some respects.
"It's mainly the proportions and extra details that kinda make this look off," one person tweeted. "With that being said, I think it looks nice. We could've had WAY worse."
The first official trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie is set to be released on Oct. 6. The film comes out on April 7, 2023.