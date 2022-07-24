The Trailer of 'Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever' Teases the Arrival of New Characters
First unveiled on the penultimate day of the San Diego Comic-Con International, the trailer of Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever explores the fallout resulting from the tragic death of the Chieftain (Chadwick Boseman). The two-minute and 23-second clip captures a series of explosive battles, suggesting that a new Black Panther may step up to save the nation.
Who is going to be the new 'Black Panther'? 'Black Panther 2' trailer explained.
A mysterious figure emerges in the last frame of the trailer of Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, readying him or herself for a new fight. But who could replace the late Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther's role? In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the cast shared a few details about how the creators have decided to honor Chadwick's legacy.
"[The musical performance] was a call-back to the first one. It just feels like spiritual invocation. It immediately obviously reminded all of us of Chadwick Boseman and T'Challa and receiving him in the world of Wakanda in the first one," Lupita Nyong'o told Entertainment Weekly. "It felt momentous, and it also felt very much paying homage to that history that we share that the audience shares."
"Chad's passion and genius and his culture and the impact he made on this industry will be felt forever," director Ryan Coogler said during the presentation at the San Diego Comic-Con International, via Yahoo. "We put our love for Chadwick into this film. We also put our passion. This film has a ton of action and humor. It’s also a rollercoaster of a movie. It goes to new places in Wakanda that we’ve never been before but other corners of the MCU."
The cast of 'Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever' includes A-listers like Tenoch Huerta, Michaela Coel, and Dominique Thorne.
The trailer of Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever hints at Ramonda's (Angela Bassett) bittersweet rise to power following the death of her son. What's more, Wakanda is bound to enter into war with Atlantis, a country spearheaded by Namor (Tenoch Huerta).
Michaela Coel, the creator of Chewing Gum and I May Destroy You, will portray Aneka, a captain of the Dora Milaje who founds the Midnight Angels after leaving the prestigious group. Aneka and Ayo (Florence Kasumba), who also left the Dora Milaje, will be working together in Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever.
Dominique Thorne plays Riri Williams, an unmatched inventor who obtains political power and leverage thanks to her intellect. In the trailer, Riri shakes hands with Shuri (Letitia Wright) in her lab the same way T’Challa did in Black Panther 2. In another scene, she creates a logo using a metal sheet. Per Den of Geek, it is reminiscent of the Iron Man scene in which Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) does the same.
Will Shuri become the next 'Black Panther'?
The trailer of Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever does suggest that a new Black Panther will soon emerge. But the creators may decide to introduce a new protagonist only later out of respect for Chadwick's legacy. In the comic books, Shuri is the sibling to ascend to the throne and become the Black Panther. There's a chance that she will ultimately follow in her brother's footsteps and herald Wakanda to a brighter future.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022.