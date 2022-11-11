Namor Has His Own Legacy as a Mutant in Marvel Comics and in the Movies

In the original comics, Namor is often referred to as the "first mutant." However, this doesn't refer to him being the first mutant within the overall lore. Plenty of mutants predate Namor's birth, including Apocalypse and even Wolverine.

Rather, he is considered Marvel's first mutant by virtue of publication. Namor is one of the first comic book heroes ever to be published by Marvel Comics, having been introduced in 1939.