The Mid-Credits Scene in 'Ms. Marvel' Reveals a Lot About the Future of the MCU

Well, for those who don’t remember, in the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings post-credits scene, we see Carol, Bruce Banner, and Wong meet with Shang-Chi to take a look at his Ten Rings. In Ms. Marvel, the missing bangle is seen in a temple that references these Ten Rings, so regardless of what Captain Marvel finds, it’s likely tied to a search for more information about the Ten Rings.

The Marvels is set to release in theaters on July 28, 2023.