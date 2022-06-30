The Partition of India Has Many Meanings Within 'Ms. Marvel'

However, this essentially led to a dangerous situation for many people living in India, and forced them onto the trains to Pakistan to save their families. It’s estimated that anywhere from 200,000 to two million people perished during the Partition of India.

While many forms of Western media have attempted to portray this momentous part of history, southeast-focused publications like The Indian Express and Hindustan Times agree that Ms. Marvel’s handling of the Partition is among the best portrayals in the media.