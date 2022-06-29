The Truth About Aisha Could Be the Key That Unlocks the Mystery of 'Ms. Marvel'

In the meantime, Najma and the other ClanDestines have been waiting silently undercover for someone to unlock the power of the bangle. When Kamala receives it from Sana, she unlocks her powers, which alerts Najma that it’s time to one again pursue the Noor realm.

However, this would be extremely dangerous, so Kamala needs time to figure out what to do. She goes to Karachi to seek answers from her family. It’s been rumored that Aisha killed a man and that she brought shame to her family, but no one knows the whole truth.