Who Is Red Dagger? The Vigilante Is Set to Appear in the 'Ms. Marvel' Series

Breaking barriers and making a statement, the Ms. Marvel series on Disney Plus is gearing up to have all sorts of heroes join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The series follows Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). Constantly stuck between awkward teen drama and her Muslim upbringing, this Captain Marvel fangirl gets the chance to live out her Avengers-related fantasies when a mysterious bangle grants her the power to manipulate hard light. The character also brings over plenty of lore to the MCU.