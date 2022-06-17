Who Is Red Dagger? The Vigilante Is Set to Appear in the 'Ms. Marvel' Series
Breaking barriers and making a statement, the Ms. Marvel series on Disney Plus is gearing up to have all sorts of heroes join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The series follows Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). Constantly stuck between awkward teen drama and her Muslim upbringing, this Captain Marvel fangirl gets the chance to live out her Avengers-related fantasies when a mysterious bangle grants her the power to manipulate hard light. The character also brings over plenty of lore to the MCU.
Not only does Ms. Marvel mark the debut of the MCU's first Muslim superhero (just like her comics counterpart did in 2013), but the series also bridges the gap between the film franchise and other characters. This includes the likes of Red Dagger. Who is he in the comics and how will he factor in to the popular series? Here's everything we know about Red Dagger so far.
Who is Red Dagger? He's a regular ally of Ms. Marvel.
As Ms. Marvel defends the streets of Jersey City, she's occasionally joined by Red Dagger in the original comics. His real name is Kareem, though his surname is unknown even today. Like Kamala, his family is from Pakistan. He originally operates as a local hero in his hometown of Karachi before traveling to the United States.
In Pakistan, he is known as "Laal Khanjeer," which roughly translates to "red dagger." He is also bilingual and able to speak Urdu and English fluently.
He has few affiliations with big superhero names like the Avengers, but he has been known to team up with the likes of Captain Marvel on multiple occasions.
What are Red Dagger's powers? He is a "self-taught hero."
Unlike Ms. Marvel with her ability to embiggen, Red Dagger shockingly lacks actual superpowers of his own. Red Dagger is initially inspired by his compassion for humanity to train himself physically in order to fight crime. Like any millennial or Gen-Z kid, he learned parkour and marksmanship by watching online videos. His go-to weapons are daggers and throwing knives.
Even as a young hero, Red Dagger is right up there with Hawkeye and Black Widow as heroes who don't need powers to fight.
Red Dagger will be portrayed by Aramis Knight in 'Ms. Marvel.'
Red Dagger is all set to make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will be portrayed by actor Aramis Knight. Aramis is known for his roles on AMC's Into the Badlands. He's also made appearances on shows like NCIS.
Many of Aramis' recent Instagram posts feature him at Marvel premiere events, including one for Ms. Marvel. He has expressed how proud he is to be part of a Marvel series that puts Muslim, Pakistani, and Indian culture at the forefront.
New episodes of Ms. Marvel stream every Wednesday on Disney Plus.