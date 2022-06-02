Let's Recap What Captain Marvel Has Been up to Before 'Ms. Marvel' Premieres

Captain Marvel also has a brief appearance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In a mid-credits scene, both she and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) are brought in as consultants to examine the titular Ten Rings. They deduce that the Rings are not only powerful in their own right, but are also sending out a signal to a yet unknown recipient.

It won't be long before Captain Marvel returns to fight alongside Kamala Khan. Ms. Marvel premieres on June 8 on Disney Plus.