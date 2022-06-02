All Signs Point to Queer Femme Moondragon Joining the MCU in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

However, with Dave Bautista confirming that the next GotG film will be his last in the MCU, it seems likely that someone like his daughter would be the perfect replacement. We also know that Will Poulter will play Adam Warlock, and a tweet from James with a Quasar-branded VCR has also fueled rumors that Quasar will be in the upcoming GotG. And Daniela will be in the film as well … we just don’t yet know who she is.