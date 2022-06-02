The Scarlet Witch's Past Could Inform Her Future in the MCU

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Phase Four of the MCU represents a new phase of all superhero stories as it places more significance on the gray areas of morality than the black and white. Heroes aren’t just heroes, and villains aren’t just villains. However, it couldn’t be more clear where the Scarlet Witch stands in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She fully embraces her villainy, and it’s honestly terrifying (which is fitting, since Doctor Strange 2 is essentially a horror flick).