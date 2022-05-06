Wanda's Fate in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Is Worrying Fans; Does She Die? (SPOILERS)By Chris Barilla
May. 6 2022, Published 5:05 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: The following article contains major spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
It goes without saying at this point that when a new Marvel movie releases, it comes with much fanfare. Millions of fans flock to theaters worldwide to check out anything with the MCU moniker attached to it, and their latest release, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is already shaping up to be no different.
However, some fans are concerned about the fate of one of the Marvel universe's budding stars in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Wanda. With that being said, does Wanda die in the film? Keep reading to find out.
Does Wanda die in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'?
Throughout the film, we see Wanda's gradual evolution into the Scarlet Witch take a very drastic and somewhat evil turn. This is attributed to her use of the Darkhold, which was an ancient book of spells that offered unbridled power to those who could harness it, causing her to become the film's main antagonist.
Wanda attempts to use the powerful spells contained within the Darkhold to find alternate reality versions of her children. However, she is unaware of the multidimensional (and emotional) damage she is causing by attempting to mess with other timelines. When Wanda finally comes to her senses and realized the damage that her utilization of the Darkhold was causing, she decides to destroy it.
The only way that Wanda can ensure that the Darkhold will be gone for good is if she brings down Wundagore Mountain, the location of the Darkhold's origin. She succeeds at taking down the mountain but is ultimately buried underneath it as it falls.
It may seem like Wanda died in 'Doctor Strange 2,' but her fate remains uncertain.
It's fair to assume that when a mountain crashes down on someone they're likely dead, but if there's one thing that fans of the MCU know well, it's that Marvel loves surprises. When we take into consideration that this film finally shows Wanda evolving into her powerful comic book counterpart, the Scarlet Witch, and how integral she is to the MCU storyline from that point forward, it doesn't seem likely that she is gone for good.
Fans don't seem to think that Wanda is dead either, taking to social media in droves to share their takes on the film after it premiered. One fan wrote on Twitter, "I know I should be talking about Doctor Strange, but I can’t stop thinking about Wanda. She was so amazing in this movie. And I don’t think she died, but they really ended this villain storyline very well by letting fans think she is dead."
"Wanda 'died' by destroying the Darkhold castle while she's inside, but I'm pretty sure she lives," chimed in another social media user.
It's unclear at this point when or how Wanda (or the Scarlet Witch) will resurface in a later film, but it's almost certain that she will. With a (Wundagore) mountain-sized pile of personal issues to unpack from her angered rampage in Multiverse of Madness, as well as an important overall role in the MCU, Wanda's storyline is potentially far from complete.