Marvel Fans Think Deadpool Is In 'Doctor Strange 2,' But Is That Just a Rumor?

Deadpool is one of Marvel's most popular characters. Since Ryan Reynolds stepped into the Merc With A Mouth's trademark suit, the anti-hero has become a pop culture sensation. He's starred in two movies, appeared in a few more, spawned tons of merchandise, and almost made viewers forget Reynolds was in Green Lantern.

With how much viewers love Deadpool, they jump at any chance to see the character. Rumors have been circulating for some time that Reynolds will be making a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but now that the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film is out, what's the real story?

Here's what Ryan Reynolds had to say about Deadpool in Doctor Strange 2 — and the latest on the character's future.