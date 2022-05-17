Spider-Man Has a Connection to 'The Darkhold' — Here's How

Spoiler alert: This article contains SPOILERS for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Thanks to the Doctor Strange film Multiverse of Madness, we have seen the MCU take on a whole different direction from the days when Chris Evans was Captain America.

Not only are we figuring out how deeply Wanda Maximoff was hurt by not having her family with Vision, but we see what lengths she's willing to go to get what she wants.