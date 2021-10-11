'Captain America' Actress Mollie Fitzgerald Was Accused of Killing Her Mother

Actress Mollie Fitzgerald , who once played a role in Captain America : The First Avenger, was just found unfit to stand trial for killing her mother. The news comes more than a year after she was arrested for the crime. According to TMZ , who spoke with her attorney, she was found unfit to stand trial after being evaluated by three different mental health professionals. Now, many want to know who Mollie played in Captain America.

Prior to being arrested, Mollie was working in Hollywood as a writer and director. Her most high-profile acting role was undoubtedly in Captain America, but since then, she's gone on to write and direct on a number of short films, including The Creeps, About a Dog, and The King of Wishful Thinking. Now, though, she's best known for her the crime she's accused of committing.

Who did Mollie play in 'Captain America'?

Given the headlines about her, many are wondering exactly what role Mollie played in Captain America: The First Avenger. As it turns out, her part in the movie was relatively small. She played one of Howard Stark's assistants, and was credited as "Stark Girl" in the credits. Her only scene in the movie is during the Stark Expo in 1943, when she shares a stage with Dominic Cooper's Howard Stark, who is introducing his prototype of a flying car.

Howard and Mollie's character share a kiss, but her total screen time is around 15 seconds. As it turns out, Mollie also played a role behind the scenes on the project, serving as one of director Joe Johnston's assistants in the film. When the movie first came out in 2011, Mollie gave an interview with Comic Book Movie where she expressed gratitude for her role on the project.

Article continues below advertisement

“Although my part is small in this film, I did get to work closely with Dominic Cooper for a few minutes and that was wonderful,” she said at the time. “Joe Johnston is an unbelievable director, and I’ve learned a lot about directing from him. Being a part of this production has been one of the best experiences of my life.”

Source: YouTube