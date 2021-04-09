Fans Are Hoping Helmut Zemo on 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Isn't All Bad (SPOILERS)

Actor Daniel Brühl said in an interview offhandedly that his hysterical dance sequence from Episode 3 was a small cut of a longer version. The next day, #ReleasetheZemoCut trended on Twitter as fans requested Disney reveal the full-length version of Zemo's awkward club dancing. True to form, Disney ended up releasing the cut, which is now a one-hour video on YouTube .

While there are more than a few people who think that Zemo has a larger plan in mind as he was a villain in the comics, it seems like, for the most part, he has helped aid Sam and Bucky in their goals. But after his escape during Episode 4, the tide may be turning, and he might become a third antagonist on the show in full.

Until then, fans can catch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Fridays exclusively on Disney Plus.