Logo
Home > Tv > Marvel
Oscar Isaac in 'Moon Knight'
Source: Marvel Studios

Marvel Has a Full Roster After the Success of 'Moon Knight,' and We Are Ready

By

May. 9 2022, Published 3:44 p.m. ET

We don’t have to wait as long between Marvel projects anymore. Now, between Disney Plus Marvel shows and MCU movies, there’s plenty of new content to dig our teeth into. With Marvel’s sixth series now under its belt, it’s clear that Marvel shows are quickly becoming a staple of the franchise, perhaps even more so than the films.

Article continues below advertisement

The series format gives Marvel a chance to play with expectations, form, and even content without having to worry as much about the project’s box office potential, length, or ratings restrictions. After Moon Knight, which was perhaps Marvel’s darkest and most violent project to date, we’re all wondering what’s next. So we’ve compiled a list of all the upcoming Disney Plus Marvel shows.

Oscar Isaac in 'Moon Knight'
Source: Marvel Studios
Article continues below advertisement

‘Ms. Marvel’ — June 8, 2022

Iman Villani as Kamala Khan in 'Ms. Marvel'
Source: Marvel Studios

The only series that has an official date so far, Ms. Marvel stars Iman Villani as Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani American girl who admires the heroes. This is our introduction to Kamala before she’s in The Marvels with Monica Rambeau and Carol Danvers.

Article continues below advertisement

‘She-Hulk’ — 2022

'She-Hulk'
Source: Marvel Studios

Rumored to be the next series after Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk stars Tatianna Maslany as Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner’s cousin. Allegedly, Mark Ruffalo will also make an appearance, and Tim Roth will come back from the original Hulk film as The Abomination.

Article continues below advertisement

‘What If…?’ Season 2 — Likely Summer 2022

Black Widow in 'What If...?'
Source: Marvel Studios

Although it hasn’t been confirmed for the 2022 slate, it’s widely known that What If…?’s second season has already been created. It’s just a matter of releasing it. Like the first season, Season 2 will likely jump throughout the multiverse in one-off episodes, yet will hopefully still find a way to surprise us and pull it all together at the end.

Article continues below advertisement

Untitled Halloween Special — Likely October 2022

Halloween Special
Source: Marvel Studios

Since this is a Halloween special, we’re just going to assume it comes out in October. It’s rumored to be Marvel’s first true horror project, and with a wolf on the poster, it’s also likely that it could introduce us to Jack Russell aka “Werewolf by Night.” According to Variety, Gael Garcia Bernal is already cast.

Article continues below advertisement

‘Secret Invasion’ — 2022

Samuel L. Jackson in ‘Secret Invasion'
Source: Marvel Studios

The new series will tackle what’s been going on with Nick Fury while he was off-world on a Skrull spaceship. We last learned where he really was in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, so now we’ll finally learn why (hopefully).

Article continues below advertisement

‘I Am Groot’ — 2022

'I Am Groot'
Source: Marvel Studios

We love Baby Groot, and now, Disney is capitalizing on that. And we don’t mind. I Am Groot will allegedly be a new animated series of shorts that follow “Baby Groot’s glory days growing up, and getting in trouble, among the stars.”

Article continues below advertisement

‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ — December 2022

‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’
Source: Marvel Studios

With Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, and Sean Gunn reprising their roles alongside writer-director James Gunn, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is a recipe for success and delight. We’re just hoping it doesn’t disappoint.

Article continues below advertisement

‘X-Men ‘97’ — 2023

'X-Men 97'
Source: Marvel Studios

X-Men ‘97 isn’t technically coming from the MCU canon, since it’s a continuation of the original X-Men animated series. However, now Marvel Studios is bringing it all together with the new 2023 series, which will reportedly pick up where it left off when it was canceled in 1997.

Article continues below advertisement

‘Loki’ Season 2

'Loki' Season 2
Source: Marvel Studios

We don’t know when it’s coming, but we know that it’s coming! Season 1 of Loki left off with Loki finding himself in the wrong timeline after meeting Kang the Conqueror. Now, we’ll watch as Loki hopefully gets himself out of the mess he’s in alongside Mobius and Sylvia.

Article continues below advertisement

‘Agatha: House of Harkness’

‘Agatha: House of Harkness’
Source: Marvel Studios

The WandaVision spinoff series we’ve all been asking for, Agatha: House of Harkness, is all about Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness. She’s potentially the only witch who can rival the Scarlet Witch. … Could we see another showdown?

Article continues below advertisement

‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year’

‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year’
Source: Marvel Studios

Joining the roster of Marvel shows is another animated series called Spider-Man: Freshman Year. Yes, it’s Peter Parker’s origin story, and no, we don’t need to watch it for the umpteenth time. But in all honesty, if Tom Holland is the voice behind the animated neighborhood Spider-Man, we’re all for it. Plus, it’ll reportedly pay homage to the iconic character’s comic book roots in a completely new way.

Article continues below advertisement

‘Echo’

‘Echo’
Source: Marvel Studios

We met Alaqua Cox’s Echo in Hawkeye, and although we didn’t see as much of her as we’d like, we saw just enough to get excited about her new series. She makes the turn from evil to heroic during Hawkeye, and we get a glimpse into her backstory. Hopefully, Echo dives much deeper.

Article continues below advertisement

‘Ironheart’

‘Ironheart’
Source: Marvel Studios

We didn’t know we needed more Iron Man content until Dominique Thorne was cast as the titular character. When she’s not suited up, Riri Williams is an MIT genius who builds her own suit by reverse-engineering Tony Stark’s suit under the mentorship of Pepper. Dominique is set to appear in the 2022 film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so we’ll likely know a bit about her before Ironheart airs.

Article continues below advertisement

‘Armor Wars’

‘Armor Wars’
Source: Marvel Studios

Similar to Ironheart, Armor Wars was originally the comic book series that centers on Tony Stark trying to get his tech back after it falls into the wrong hands. This series, however, follows Don Cheadle’s “Rhodey” aka War Machine. Could Ironheart and Armor Wars intersect somehow?

Article continues below advertisement

‘Marvel Zombies’

Marvel Zombies from 'What If...?'
Source: Marvel Studios

We don’t know much about Marvel Zombies except that we got a little sneak peek into what we might expect in What If…?’s zombie episode. It was a horror tease, so we’re hoping that Marvel Zombies digs even deeper into the zombie darkness. It is also an entire comic book series based on a universe that accidentally gets into the main Marvel universe, so there’s a lot to play with.

Article continues below advertisement

Untitled Wakanda Series

'Wakanda Forever'
Source: Marvel Studios

This one is far out, but what we do know is that Danai Gurira will be starring in the new series as Okoye.

Article continues below advertisement

Untitled Destin Daniel Cretton Series

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'
Source: Marvel Studios

Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is taking his work with Marvel one step further. Going even beyond the Shang-Chi sequel, all we know is that Destin signed on to direct a Marvel-based series for Disney Plus, not to be confused with his other Disney Plus series based on a graphic novel, American Born Chinese.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Wanda's Fate in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Is Worrying Fans; Does She Die? (SPOILERS)

At Last, [SPOILER] Makes Their Official MCU Debut in 'Multiverse of Madness'

Fan Are Ready For 'Doctor Strange 2' to Hit Disney Plus, But When Will It Happen?

Latest Marvel News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.