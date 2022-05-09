Marvel Has a Full Roster After the Success of 'Moon Knight,' and We Are Ready

Marvel Has a Full Roster After the Success of 'Moon Knight,' and We Are ReadyBy Jamie Lerner
May. 9 2022, Published 3:44 p.m. ET
We don’t have to wait as long between Marvel projects anymore. Now, between Disney Plus Marvel shows and MCU movies, there’s plenty of new content to dig our teeth into. With Marvel’s sixth series now under its belt, it’s clear that Marvel shows are quickly becoming a staple of the franchise, perhaps even more so than the films.
The series format gives Marvel a chance to play with expectations, form, and even content without having to worry as much about the project’s box office potential, length, or ratings restrictions. After Moon Knight, which was perhaps Marvel’s darkest and most violent project to date, we’re all wondering what’s next. So we’ve compiled a list of all the upcoming Disney Plus Marvel shows.
‘Ms. Marvel’ — June 8, 2022
The only series that has an official date so far, Ms. Marvel stars Iman Villani as Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani American girl who admires the heroes. This is our introduction to Kamala before she’s in The Marvels with Monica Rambeau and Carol Danvers.
‘She-Hulk’ — 2022
Rumored to be the next series after Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk stars Tatianna Maslany as Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner’s cousin. Allegedly, Mark Ruffalo will also make an appearance, and Tim Roth will come back from the original Hulk film as The Abomination.
‘What If…?’ Season 2 — Likely Summer 2022
Although it hasn’t been confirmed for the 2022 slate, it’s widely known that What If…?’s second season has already been created. It’s just a matter of releasing it. Like the first season, Season 2 will likely jump throughout the multiverse in one-off episodes, yet will hopefully still find a way to surprise us and pull it all together at the end.
Untitled Halloween Special — Likely October 2022
Since this is a Halloween special, we’re just going to assume it comes out in October. It’s rumored to be Marvel’s first true horror project, and with a wolf on the poster, it’s also likely that it could introduce us to Jack Russell aka “Werewolf by Night.” According to Variety, Gael Garcia Bernal is already cast.
‘Secret Invasion’ — 2022
The new series will tackle what’s been going on with Nick Fury while he was off-world on a Skrull spaceship. We last learned where he really was in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, so now we’ll finally learn why (hopefully).
‘I Am Groot’ — 2022
We love Baby Groot, and now, Disney is capitalizing on that. And we don’t mind. I Am Groot will allegedly be a new animated series of shorts that follow “Baby Groot’s glory days growing up, and getting in trouble, among the stars.”
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ — December 2022
With Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, and Sean Gunn reprising their roles alongside writer-director James Gunn, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is a recipe for success and delight. We’re just hoping it doesn’t disappoint.
‘X-Men ‘97’ — 2023
X-Men ‘97 isn’t technically coming from the MCU canon, since it’s a continuation of the original X-Men animated series. However, now Marvel Studios is bringing it all together with the new 2023 series, which will reportedly pick up where it left off when it was canceled in 1997.
‘Loki’ Season 2
We don’t know when it’s coming, but we know that it’s coming! Season 1 of Loki left off with Loki finding himself in the wrong timeline after meeting Kang the Conqueror. Now, we’ll watch as Loki hopefully gets himself out of the mess he’s in alongside Mobius and Sylvia.
‘Agatha: House of Harkness’
The WandaVision spinoff series we’ve all been asking for, Agatha: House of Harkness, is all about Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness. She’s potentially the only witch who can rival the Scarlet Witch. … Could we see another showdown?
‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year’
Joining the roster of Marvel shows is another animated series called Spider-Man: Freshman Year. Yes, it’s Peter Parker’s origin story, and no, we don’t need to watch it for the umpteenth time. But in all honesty, if Tom Holland is the voice behind the animated neighborhood Spider-Man, we’re all for it. Plus, it’ll reportedly pay homage to the iconic character’s comic book roots in a completely new way.
‘Echo’
We met Alaqua Cox’s Echo in Hawkeye, and although we didn’t see as much of her as we’d like, we saw just enough to get excited about her new series. She makes the turn from evil to heroic during Hawkeye, and we get a glimpse into her backstory. Hopefully, Echo dives much deeper.
‘Ironheart’
We didn’t know we needed more Iron Man content until Dominique Thorne was cast as the titular character. When she’s not suited up, Riri Williams is an MIT genius who builds her own suit by reverse-engineering Tony Stark’s suit under the mentorship of Pepper. Dominique is set to appear in the 2022 film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so we’ll likely know a bit about her before Ironheart airs.
‘Armor Wars’
Similar to Ironheart, Armor Wars was originally the comic book series that centers on Tony Stark trying to get his tech back after it falls into the wrong hands. This series, however, follows Don Cheadle’s “Rhodey” aka War Machine. Could Ironheart and Armor Wars intersect somehow?
‘Marvel Zombies’
We don’t know much about Marvel Zombies except that we got a little sneak peek into what we might expect in What If…?’s zombie episode. It was a horror tease, so we’re hoping that Marvel Zombies digs even deeper into the zombie darkness. It is also an entire comic book series based on a universe that accidentally gets into the main Marvel universe, so there’s a lot to play with.
Untitled Wakanda Series
This one is far out, but what we do know is that Danai Gurira will be starring in the new series as Okoye.
Untitled Destin Daniel Cretton Series
Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is taking his work with Marvel one step further. Going even beyond the Shang-Chi sequel, all we know is that Destin signed on to direct a Marvel-based series for Disney Plus, not to be confused with his other Disney Plus series based on a graphic novel, American Born Chinese.