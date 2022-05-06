Fan Are Ready For 'Doctor Strange 2' to Hit Disney Plus, But When Will It Happen?By Tatayana Yomary
May. 6 2022, Published 12:52 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article may contain major spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Calling all Doctor Strange fans! It’s no secret that Doctor Strange 2 has been a long time coming — particularly, six years in the making. However, the time has come for the feature film to be released nationwide.
Thankfully, streaming platforms have come in major clutch for folks that are opposed to watching films in the theaters, and since Doctor Strange 2 is under the Marvel umbrella, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the film to hit the company's streamer. So, when will Doctor Strange 2 be on Disney Plus? Here’s everything that we know.
There is no set release date for ‘Doctor Strange 2’ on Disney Plus.
Bad news, folks! It appears that there is no set release date for Doctor Strange 2 on Disney Plus. However, that does not rule out the superhero film from hitting the streamer in the near future.
According to GamesRadar, all Marvel movies released by Disney — including Eternals and Black Widow — have all ended up on the streaming service over time. In fact, the outlet shares that Eternals was made available on Disney Plus 70 days after its official release at the box office.
Not to mention, September 2021 saw the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theaters and then hit Disney Plus on November 12, 2021.
Given that the aforementioned films hit the streamer two months after its release, we can assume that Doctor Strange 2 will likely be available sometime in July 2022. However, Disney is known to make the official announcement before any films hit the streamer. So, only time will tell.
Doctor Strange fans can opt to watch the film in theaters.
In case you’ve been living under a rock, Doctor Strange 2 has officially made its way into theaters nationwide! So, if you can’t wait for the film to hit Disney Plus, heading to the theaters is your only option at this time.
Keep in mind, Doctor Strange 2 is one of the most high-anticipated films of 2022, so it may be best to purchase your movie tickets immediately before they sell out.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now in theaters.