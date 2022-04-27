In terms of years, we can also estimate that Multiverse of Madness takes place sometime in 2024. Endgame partially takes place in 2018 before skipping ahead five years into 2023. Given all the events that occur between the end of Endgame and the start of Multiverse of Madness, at least a year has to have passed before Stephen Strange confronts the horrors of the multiverse.

Who knows what kind of effects the new film will have on alternate realities and diverging timelines?