The First Trailer for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Has Dropped and Fans Are Thrilled

The First Trailer for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Has Dropped and Fans Are ThrilledBy Anna Garrison
Dec. 5 2021, Published 1:33 p.m. ET
Friendly neighborhood Spider-Man fans have a lot to be grateful for this holiday season after the first trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One, released on Dec. 4, 2021. Across the Spider-Verse is the highly anticipated sequel to the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The story follows young hero Miles Morales as he navigates gaining superpowers and fighting evil from a parallel universe.
The sequel will follow Miles and his friend Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen as they navigate an adventure across the multiverse with a new group of Spider-People to face a powerful villain. With so many details left unannounced, fans want to know: when is the Across the Spider-Verse release date?! And what other Spider-People can be expected to appear in the film?
Read on for everything we know.
So, when is the 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' release date?
In 2011, comics legend Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli created Miles Morales for Marvel Comics following the fictional death of Peter Parker. Miles is the main character of the Spider-Verse animated saga, and he begins his heroic journey as a thirteen-year-old biracial student living in New York City. In 2015, Marvel legend and Spider-Man creator Stan Lee spoke to Newsarama (per Bustle) about Miles, citing his creation as a role model for children of color.
Stan said, "What I like about the costume is that anybody reading Spider-Man in any part of the world can imagine that they themselves are under the costume. And that’s a good thing."
Fans of Spider-Man and Miles Morales have been eager for a sequel film after Into the Spider-Verse was released on Dec. 14, 2018. In 2020, Sony Pictures Animation announced two sequels featuring different Spider-People from other timelines and universes. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One and Part Two will be released one year after the other, the first to be released on Oct. 7, 2022.
Will 'Across the Spider-Verse' be available for viewing on streaming platforms?
The film will be a traditional theatrical release on Oct. 7, 2022, but in April 2021, Sony signed deals with Disney and Netflix for rights to their 2022-2026 film slate, including Spider-Verse and its sequels. Netflix extended their "pay 1 window" streaming rights, and Disney signed for "pay 2 window" rights to the films, making them available on Disney Plus and Hulu.
Currently, there is no word on whether other streaming platforms have signed deals to host Into the Spider-Verse and its many sequels.
Who is in the cast of 'Across the Spider-Verse'?
In addition to returning voices Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, several new names are playing iconic comic book characters in Across the Spider-Verse Part One. Oscar Isaac, who makes a cameo in the post-credits scene of Into the Spider-Verse, will reprise his role of Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099.
Issa Rae will also step into the comic book world as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, and Takuya Yamashiro "the Japanese Spider-Man" will also appear, although the actor cast in that role has not been disclosed yet. Currently, the villain of the film has not been revealed, and fans are hoping for further casting announcements soon.
Aside from the Spider-Verse franchise, Sony began developing an animated Spider-Women film that would star Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen Stacy, Issa Rae's Spider-Woman, and Cindy Moon/Silk. Across the Spider-Verse is reportedly a "launching pad" for the Spider-Women franchise, so perhaps fans can expect to see a Cindy Moon cameo in Part One or Part Two!