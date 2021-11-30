These Lovely Actresses Have All Played Spider-Man's Love Interests in Movies so Far

When asked about filming the movie, she remembered romantic dynamics in most scenes fondly. She told Seventeen, “Gwen and Peter [Parker’s] love story is a first love story, which is so dramatic and intense and immense that there’s nothing like it for the rest of your life.

"The great thing about Gwen is that she fights for how she should be treated by Peter." Although Peter and Gwen don’t make it in the long run, it’s still sweet to see them experience those fluttering feelings.