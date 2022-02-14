Could Mr. Fantastic Possibly Show up in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'?By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Feb. 14 2022, Published 5:18 p.m. ET
With the multiverse being torn asunder, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to throw the Marvel Cinematic Universe into chaos. But with old Spider-Men from alternate realities arriving in the MCU, what does that mean for characters like Mr. Fantastic?
There are few lines anymore between studios with Sony characters appearing alongside Disney properties, and Marvel Studios squarely owns the rights to characters like the Fantastic Four. So could Mr. Fantastic show up in the film?
The barriers between alternate dimensions are breaking, and Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) must figure out a way to preserve the multiverse before reality is torn apart. He seeks the help of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) who quickly takes on her own agenda in dealing with chaos magic. Meanwhile, Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) returns to make Strange pay for his crimes against reality.
But with more Marvel heroes appearing in the MCU, could Mr. Fantastic appear?
Will Mr. Fantastic be in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'?
Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic is the leader of the Fantastic Four, a classic Marvel team of four individuals who each gain different powers after receiving direct exposure to cosmic rays. Mr. Fantastic has the ability to stretch his body to incredible lengths and different shapes. Aside from his superpowers, he is considered one of the smartest people on Earth within the Marvel universe. His intellect has earned him a spot in the Illuminati, a think tank of geniuses in Marvel comics.
It's his position within the Illuminati that makes his appearance in Multiverse of Madness that much more viable. Phase 4 of the MCU has already teased the appearance of the Fantastic Four. And the Super Bowl trailer for the second Doctor Strange movie looks to be featuring its own version of the Illuminati organization. With Patrick Stewart rumored to be reprising his role as X-Men's Charles Xavier, there's every precedence for another notable member like Reed Richards to make an appearance.
Marvel has been making big moves in Phase 4 of its cinematic universe. Recent productions have featured major crossovers with the Netflix series of shows and even Andrew Garfield's and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Men.
The concept of the multiverse opens all sorts of possibilities, meaning that the appearances of fan-favorites like the X-Men and the Fantastic Four aren't far behind. Reed Richards could easily slide in as the gateway for Marvel's first family to arrive in the MCU through Dr. Strange.
As for who could possibly portray the character, that's another interesting point of debate. While Patrick Stewart has made a reputation of playing Charles Xavier, film portrayals of Mr. Fantastic have received mixed reactions. Ioan Gruffudd portrayed the character twice in 2005 and 2007 in two Fantastic 4 films that got lukewarm reviews. In the infamous and critically-panned 2015 reboot, Mr. Fantastic was played by Miles Teller.
It stands to reason that the MCU might recast Mr. Fantastic altogether in order to introduce its own take on the Fantastic Four. But thanks to No Way Home and Patrick Stewart's rumored reprisal, there's equal opportunity for one or even both film versions of Mr. Fantastic to have seats in the Illuminati.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will premiere in theaters on May 6.