Why Did [SPOILER] Die at the End of 'Eternals'? Centuries of Guilt Weigh Heavy

In the final battle, Ikaris nearly defeats Sersi and the others, but is unable to kill her due to their past romance. After they succeed in stopping the Emergence, Ikaris is consumed by guilt and kills himself by flying into the sun.

In a November 2021 interview with CBR, co-screenwriter Kaz Firpo confirmed that Ikarus really is dead. Despite obvious similarities to characters like Superman, he lacks the Kryptonian's invincibility. More than that, he is driven to suicide out of sheer regret.