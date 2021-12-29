Spider-Man Has Had All Kinds of Different Web Shooters in the Comics and Movies

In No Way Home, Peter Parker accidentally opens up the multiverse, allowing Spider-Man villains from different movies into the MCU. In order to send them back, Peter enlists the help of his alternate selves to restore their different dimensions. In a franchise first, Spider-Man films from Sony Pictures crossed over with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and paved the way for the multiverse to bring in even more characters.

Though the three Peters are similar, they differ slightly in their tools.