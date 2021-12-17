How Much Was [SPOILER] Paid for Appearing in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'?

With a net worth of approximately $75 million, it's evident that Tobey made big bucks for showing up in No Way Home. Per Daily News Catcher, the 46-year-old took home a whopping $1 million for his brief appearance in the latest Spider-Man installment.

Though it may not seem like the amount he deserves, he's only in the movie during the third act — if we had to estimate, we'd Tobey had around 30 minutes of screen time.