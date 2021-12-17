Is Tom Holland Done as Spider-Man? He Might Don the Spidey Suit a Few More Times

Warning: this article contains spoilers for the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Now that Spider-Man: No Way Home has enthralled Marvel lovers and moviegoers everywhere, fans are already interested in seeing more of Tom Holland's Spider-Man in action. The young actor has played Spider-Man since Captain America: Civil War in 2016, but will he continue his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Read on for everything we know about a potential Spider-Man: No Way Home sequel and whether Tom will return to the role of Peter Parker.