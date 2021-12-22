After ‘No Way Home’s' Success, There’s a Chance Andrew Garfield Could Return as Spidey

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

One of the most anticipated films of 2021 was Spider-Man: No Way Home. The massive Marvel/Sony Pictures cross-over event was filled with speculation months prior to its release and built upon the idea of multiple Spider-Men brought about by the multiverse.

And now, after the film's release fans are wondering if Andrew Garfield may return as the wall-crawler.