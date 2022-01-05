Could 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Make a Comeback? Plenty of Marvel Fans Want a Revival

While works like the popular Marvel Netflix shows became defunct by 2019, they've been on a major resurgence lately. Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) had a guest star appearance during the Disney Plus series Hawkeye.

That combined with an appearance from Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in Spider-Man: No Way Home officially paved the way for shows like Jessica Jones and Luke Cage to see a second life within the films and spinoffs. What could this mean for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.?