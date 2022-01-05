Could 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Make a Comeback? Plenty of Marvel Fans Want a Revival

Could 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Make a Comeback? Plenty of Marvel Fans Want a RevivalBy Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Jan. 5 2022, Published 3:56 p.m. ET
With the Marvel Cinematic Universe cracking the world wide open with cameos and crossovers, could Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. have a shot at returning? The ABC show lasted for seven seasons and was the MCU's first foray into a larger narrative that extended past the limits of the big screen. How canon is the show and what are its chances of making a comeback of its own?
While works like the popular Marvel Netflix shows became defunct by 2019, they've been on a major resurgence lately. Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) had a guest star appearance during the Disney Plus series Hawkeye.
That combined with an appearance from Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in Spider-Man: No Way Home officially paved the way for shows like Jessica Jones and Luke Cage to see a second life within the films and spinoffs. What could this mean for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.?
How canon is 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' to the MCU?
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is the very first spinoff television show for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In it, Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) puts together a team of his own within the titular clandestine agency to handle supernatural threats too big for normal law enforcement but too small for the Avengers. The initial crew includes Agent Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen), black-ops specialist Grant Ward (Brett Dalton), and new recruit Skye (Chloe Bennett), among others.
The first season premiered in 2013 and the show lasted for seven seasons before ending in 2020. Though the series followed its own plot rife with Inhumans, time travel, and even Ghost Rider, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. had plenty of crossover with the larger MCU.
Samuel L. Jackson would often reprise his role as Colonel Nick Fury to follow up on Coulson's escapades. The show also featured guest stars from the movies like the Asgardian Sif (Jaimie Alexander) from the Thor series.
In one glaring instance, the events of a Marvel movie made an enormous, game-changing impact on the events of the show. In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, many factions of S.H.I.E.L.D. were revealed to be Hydra double agents trying to rule the world covertly.
Agent Ward is even revealed to be one such double agent. After Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) demands that the organization be dissolved, Agent Coulson is left in charge to rebuild, drastically changing the direction of the show.
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is perfectly canon to the MCU, as many of its events fit into the narrative of the movies quite frequently. But that doesn't mean there aren't discrepancies. An infamous example comes from how the show handles the events of Infinity War, or rather, how the show doesn't handle it.
Though parts of the show take place squarely within the Blip — where half of all life was erased — the show makes no mention of this. Instead, it focuses on remaining independent from the larger canon.
#SaveAgentsofShield has been trending lately.
Amidst the resurgence of older MCU shows, fans have been clamoring for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to receive the same treatment. Using the hashtag "SaveAgentsOfShield," Marvel fans are making the case for the show to return in some form. Many of them refer to the returns of Matt Murdock and Kingpin as jumping points for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to return.
One person tagged Marvel Studios tweeting, "The #AgentsofSHIELD all grew into such capable assets to the MCU, would hate to see each of their journeys go to waste."
Even the show's Ghost Rider (Gabriel Luna) wants the show to come back.
If the MCU multiverse can bring in multiple Spider-Men, then there's hope for the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. yet.
You can stream all seven seasons on Netflix.