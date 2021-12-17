The Marvel Netflix Shows Might Be Finally, FINALLY Crossing Over With the MCU

The almost-unwieldy canon of the MCU has been cracked open even further by the revelations of series like Loki. With timelines breaking and the facets of the multiverse constantly leaking into each other, the threads connecting shows to movies have become more distinct. The potential for new and highly anticipated entries to the universe like the X-Men and the Fantastic Four is almost entirely apparent at this point. Of course, that could spell good news for the once-defunct Netflix shows.