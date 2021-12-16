How to Watch the Marvel Netflix Shows in Order, Season by Season

How to Watch the Marvel Netflix Shows in Order, Season by SeasonBy Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Dec. 16 2021, Published 4:42 p.m. ET
There was an idea to bring together a group of Marvel superheroes on Netflix in the hope that they could expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe so that, when the time came, they could fight battles alongside the likes of the Avengers. But just when we thought the chance was over for shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones to crossover with MCU movie characters, the latest revelation in Hawkeye has given Marvel Netflix shows a second life as a more blatant part of the franchise.
The efforts to expand the MCU into other media like TV technically began in 2013 with Agents of SHIELD. But in 2015, Netflix kicked off an ambitious series of spinoffs using some of Marvel Comics' grittier and more violent heroes. Each new series explored darker themes and storylines, but would often have small nods and overt references to the MCU at large. While the idea seemed to have fizzled out, Vincent D'Onofrio's return as Kingpin in Hawkeye has brought them back into play.
With the possibility of their return becoming more likely by the day, it might be time to refresh your memory on which heroes we could see in the MCU. And the best way to do that? By catching up on the Marvel Netflix shows in order.
'Daredevil' Season 1
The one that started it all. The first season of Daredevil follows Matt Murdoch (Charlie Cox), a blind law school grad who opens up a fledgling law firm in Hell's Kitchen with his partner, Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson). While by day, he helps the less fortunate establish lawsuits, by night he acts as a violent vigilante who uses his enhanced senses to fight crime. He eventually comes into conflict with Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, a crime boss with an iron grip on Matt's neighborhood.
'Jessica Jones' Season 1
No one knows New York City quite like private investigator Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter). Using her superhuman abilities, this snarky and troubled detective investigates the seedy underbelly of the city. Meanwhile, she tries to escape after her superpowered abuser, Kilgrave (David Tennant), re-enters her life and seeks to torment her again.
'Daredevil' Season 2
Matt Murdoch's efforts to protect Hell's Kitchen continue in the second season of Daredevil. This time, Matt crosses paths with Frank Castle/The Punisher (Jon Bernthal), a vigilante who isn't afraid to use his military knowledge and absurd arsenal to fight criminals in ways that Matt can't. Meanwhile, the deadly and alluring Elektra Natchios (Élodie Yung) re-enters Matt's life on a mission to take down a crime organization known as the Hand.
'Luke Cage' Season 1
Briefly introduced in the first season of Jessica Jones, the titular Luke Cage (Mike Colter) is a former convict with superhuman strength and unbreakable skin. After returning back home to Harlem, he seeks to fight corruption and gang warfare running rampant in his neighborhood. The show also stars Oscar winner Mahershala Ali as the crime lord Cottonmouth and Simone Missick as NYPD detective Misty Knight.
'Iron Fist' Season 1
After having gone missing for 15 years, Danny Rand (Finn Jones) returns from martial arts training in the mystical nation of K'un-Lun to re-take control of his family's corporation and use it for good. Partnered with the sword-wielding Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick), he uses the powers of the legendary Iron Fist to end the corruption in his family's company.
'The Defenders' limited series
Matt Murdoch, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Danny Rand officially cross paths in the Avengers-style limited series, The Defenders. When the threat of the Hand becomes too great, these four ragtag heroes must team up to save New York City from certain destruction.
'The Punisher' Season 1
Frank Castle returns to resume his lethal vigilantism as The Punisher. After avenging his family, Frank comes upon a conspiracy tied to their brutal murder.
'Jessica Jones' Season 2
As Jessica Jones tries to cope more directly with her PTSD, she discovers that the mother she thought she'd lost in the car accident that claimed her family is actually still alive. And what's more, she has powers similar to Jessica.
'Luke Cage' Season 2
After becoming a celebrity in Harlem, the invincible Luke Cage must face off against Bushmaster (Mustafa Shakir), a Jamaican gangster with ties to the Stokes criminal family. As their conflict escalates, Luke is forced to question how far he's willing to go to protect his beloved neighborhood.
'Iron Fist' Season 2
After the events of The Defenders, Matt Murdoch goes missing. Danny Rand then takes it upon himself to pick up where he left off and defend the city in his absence. Meanwhile, an old friend and former student of K'un-Lun returns to reclaim the Iron Fist from Danny.
'Daredevil' Season 3
In the show's final season, Matt Murdoch returns to Hell's Kitchen after being missing for months. But his return has little room for celebration after Kingpin is released from prison. Matt is eventually forced to choose between abiding by the law to achieve justice or donning his suit once again.
'The Punisher' Season 2
As Frank Castle leaves New York in search of a quieter life, he suddenly finds himself in the middle of an ongoing mystery involving attempted murder.
'Jessica Jones' Season 3
Last but not least, we come to the final season of Jessica Jones and the end of the Netflix shows (for now, at least). In Season 3, Jessica faces off against Gregory Sallinger (Jeremy Bobb), a serial killer who's out to ruin Jessica's reputation. Meanwhile, her stepsister Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor) comes into superpowers of her own but has far fewer restrictions on her own vigilantism than Jessica.