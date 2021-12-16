How to Watch the Marvel Netflix Shows in Order, Season by Season

There was an idea to bring together a group of Marvel superheroes on Netflix in the hope that they could expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe so that, when the time came, they could fight battles alongside the likes of the Avengers. But just when we thought the chance was over for shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones to crossover with MCU movie characters, the latest revelation in Hawkeye has given Marvel Netflix shows a second life as a more blatant part of the franchise.