Yelena Belova and Kate Bishop May Have Gotten Snapped — How Old Are They in 'Hawkeye'?

According to Screen Rant, Yelena is in her mid-30s during Phase 4 of the MCU when her sister Natasha dies. Most sources agree that Hawkeye takes place during the end of 2024, so Yelena would specifically be around 34 or 35 at the time of the Disney Plus show.

However, the Blip that took half of the universe out for five years complicates things a little. In an episode of Hawkeye, we learn that Yelena was one of the unlucky ones snapped away for those five years.